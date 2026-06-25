नाशिक

जिल्हा बँकेसाठी ६७२ कोटींची तरतूद

जिल्हा बँकेसाठी ६७२ कोटींची तरतूद
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पान-३ संक्षिप्त २०-१ जिल्हा बँकेसाठी ६७२ कोटींची तरतूद नाशिक : जिल्हा मध्यवर्ती सहकारी बँकेचा परवाना वाचविण्यासाठी आवश्‍यक ६७२ कोटींचे शेअर कॅपिटलसाठी शासनाने पुरवणी मागण्यांमधे आर्थिक तरतूद केली आहे. त्यामुळे आता बँकेला निधी मिळण्याचा मार्ग मोकळा झाला. जिल्हा बँक सध्या प्रचंड अडचणीत आहे. बँकेचा परवाना रद्द होण्याची वेळ आल्याने त्यावर तोडगा काढणे आवश्‍यक होते. जिल्हा बँकांना नऊ टक्के भांडवल पर्याप्तता (सीआरएआर) साध्य करण्यासाठी या बॅंकांना मदत करण्याचा निर्णय शासनाने घेतला होता. यात नाशिक जिल्हा बॅंकेला ६७२ कोटी, नागपूर बॅंकेला ८१ कोटी, धाराशिव बॅंकेला ७४ कोटी, बुलडाणा बॅंकेला ३०० कोटींची मदत दिली. तसेच राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाच्या बैठकीत या मदतीला मान्यता देण्यात आली होती. त्यानंतर या मदतीचा शासन आदेशही निघाला. -------------

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