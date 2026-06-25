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संक्षिप्त

संक्षिप्त
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संक्षिप्त रावेरला पुरामुळे शेतीचे मोठे नुकसान जळगाव : रावेर शहरासह तालुक्यात बुधवारी (ता.२४) दुपारी झालेल्या अतिवृष्टीमुळे व नदी-नाल्यांना आलेल्या पुरामुळे सुमारे चार गावांतील एकूण २२ शेतकऱ्यांच्या १५ हेक्टर क्षेत्रातील शेतजमीन खरडून शेतीचे मोठ्या प्रमाणात नुकसान झाले. अहिरवाडी येथील जिल्हा परिषदेच्या प्राथमिक शाळेची भिंत कोसळली व काही घरांचीही पडझड झाली. दरम्यान, उपविभागीय महसूल अधिकारी तथा प्रांताधिकारी बबनराव काकडे, रावेरच्या तहसीलदार दिपाली जेधे, शिक्षण विस्तार अधिकारी साहेबराव शिंदे, केंद्र समन्वयक प्रतिभा बडगुजर यांनी गुरुवारी (ता.२५) तालुक्यातील अहिरवाडी येथे प्रत्यक्ष भेट दिली. यावेळी त्यांनी जिल्हा परिषदेच्या प्राथमिक शाळेच्या आवारातील सुमारे शंभर फूट संरक्षक भींत कोसळून झालेल्या नुकसानीची पाहणी केली. यात कोणत्याही प्रकारची जीवितहानी झाली नाही. संरक्षक भींत नुकसानीचा अहवाल वरिष्ठ कार्यालयाकडे सादर करण्यात आला आहे.

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