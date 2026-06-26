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आणीबाणीच्या आठवणींना उजाळा

आणीबाणीच्या आठवणींना उजाळा
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फोटो : H22511 --------- आणीबाणीत संघर्षरत कार्यकर्त्यांचा भाजपकडून सत्कार सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. २६ : २५ जून १९७५ रोजी देशात लादलेल्या आणीबाणीस ५१ वर्षे पूर्ण झाल्यानिमित्त नाशिकमध्ये भाजपतर्फे आणीबाणीत तुरुंगवास भोगलेल्या आणि भूमिगत राहून संघर्ष केलेल्या कार्यकर्त्यांच्या घरी जाऊन त्यांचा सत्कार करण्यात आला. या वेळी गणपत बोरसे, डॉ. बसंतीलाल गुजराथी, शरद गर्गे, बापूराव शिनकर, कमलाकर पिंगळे, प्रकाश कुलकर्णी, सुरेश पिंगळे, गोविंदराव यार्दी, परशुराम दळवी, अण्णा गजभार, नाना वाणी, सुषमा सराफ, मंगला जोशी, राजाभाऊ व निशिगंधा मोगल यांच्यासह ३० हून अधिक जणांच्या घरी जाऊन त्यांना गौरवण्यात आले. आणीबाणी हा लोकशाहीवरील कलंक असल्याचे सांगत गणपत बोरसे यांनी जुन्या आठवणी सांगितल्या. देशहितासाठी संघर्ष केला, आमच्या कुटुंबाची अवहेलना होऊ नये, अशी भावना त्यांनी व्यक्त केली. कार्यक्रमात भाजप नाशिक महानगर जिल्हाध्यक्ष सुनील केदार, लक्ष्मण सावजी, सुनील देसाई, काशिनाथ शिलेदार, ॲड. श्याम बडोदे, रश्मी हिरे- बेंडाळे, प्रवीण भाटे, स्वाती भामरे यांच्यासह अनेक पदाधिकारी उपस्थित होते. -------------------

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