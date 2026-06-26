नाशिक

डॉ.चिदानंद फाळके यांचे आज व्याख्यान

डॉ.चिदानंद फाळके यांचे आज व्याख्यान
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डॉ. चिदानंद फाळके यांचे आज व्याख्यान नाशिक : महाराणा प्रताप जयंती उत्सवानिमित्त सुरु असलेल्या व्याख्यानमालेत शनिवारी (ता. २७) प्रसिद्ध व्याख्याते डॉ. चिदानंद फाळके यांचे ‘शतायुष्यासाठी तणावमुक्ती’ विषयावर व्याख्यान आयोजित केले आहे. आयटीआय सिग्नलजवळील नाईस संकुल हॉलमध्ये सायंकाळी ५ वाजता हे व्याख्यान होईल. निवासी उपजिल्हाधिकारी रोहितकुमार राजपूत हे कार्यक्रमाच्या अध्यक्षस्थानी राहतील. कार्यक्रमास उपस्थित राहण्याचे आवाहन व्याख्यानमाला समितीचे अध्यक्ष जयपालसिंग जमादार, जयंती उत्सव समितीचे अध्यक्ष सुनील पवार, समन्वयक मिलिंद राजपूत यांच्यासह व्याख्यानमाला समितीने केले आहे. व्याख्यानमालेचे यंदा १४ वे वर्षे आहे.

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