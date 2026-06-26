नाशिक

श्रीसमर्थ नवरात्रोत्सव आजपासून सुरू

श्रीसमर्थ नवरात्रोत्सव आजपासून सुरू
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मास हेड श्रीसमर्थ नवरात्रोत्सव आजपासून सुरू नाशिक : श्री समर्थ रामदास स्वामी भक्त परिवार आणि श्री समर्थ रामदास स्वामी मठ टाकळी समस्त विश्वस्त मंडळी यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने टाकळी येथे शनिवार (ता. २७) पासून समर्थ नवरात्रोत्सवाचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. या अंतर्गत ग्रंथराज दासबोध पारायण सोहळा, नित्य नामसाधना, श्री समर्थ उपासना यासह नामवंत कीर्तनकार, प्रवचनकार व गायक यांचा सेवाभावी सहभाग या सोहळ्यात आहे. यादरम्यान नऊ दिवस महाप्रसाददेखील आहे. दासबोध पारायण नोंदणी व श्रीसमर्थ अन्नदान भिक्षेसाठी छत्रपती संभाजीनगर येथील श्रीसमर्थ रामदास स्वामी प्रतिष्ठान संस्थापक अध्यक्ष तालदास गिरीश वसंतराव सातोनकर यांना संपर्क साधण्याचे आवाहन करण्यात आले आहे.

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