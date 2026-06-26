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रस्त्यावर चक्कर येऊन पडलेल्या वृद्धाचा उपचारादरम्यान मृत्यू

रस्त्यावर चक्कर येऊन पडलेल्या वृद्धाचा उपचारादरम्यान मृत्यू
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संक्षिप्त रस्त्यावर चक्कर येऊन पडलेल्या वृद्धाचा मृत्यू सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता.२६ : रस्त्याने घरी जात असताना चक्कर येऊन पडल्याने गंभीर जखमी झालेल्या राजेंद्र महादेव गजरे (वय ६०, रा. दादावाडी) यांचा उपचारादरम्यान मृत्यू झाला. याप्रकरणी तालुका पोलिस ठाण्यात अकस्मात मृत्यूची नोंद करण्यात आली आहे. राजेंद्र गजरे हे २२ जूनला निमखेडी रस्त्याने घरी जात असताना अचानक चक्कर येऊन रस्त्यावर पडले. या घटनेत त्यांच्या डोक्याला गंभीर दुखापत झाली. घटनेनंतर तेथून जाणाऱ्या नागरिकांनी गजरे यांच्या मोबाईलवरून त्यांच्या मुलाशी संपर्क साधून माहिती दिली. यानंतर त्यांना तातडीने शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालय व रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले. मात्र उपचार सुरू असतानाच त्यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली. या घटनेचा पुढील तपास उपनिरीक्षक श्यामकुमार मोरे करीत आहेत.

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