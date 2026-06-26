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शिवीगाळ थांबविण्याचा सल्ला महागात; तिघांविरुद्ध गुन्हा

शिवीगाळ थांबविण्याचा सल्ला महागात; तिघांविरुद्ध गुन्हा
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संक्षिप्त मध्यस्थी करणाऱ्यास तिघांकडून मारहाण जळगाव : शिवीगाळ करू नये, असे सांगून समजविणाऱ्या एका ज्येष्ठ नागरिकाला तिघांनी मारहाण केल्याची घटना मोहाडी (ता. जळगाव) येथे घडली. याप्रकरणी एमआयडीसी पोलिस ठाण्यात तिघांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. भिकन मोतीराम पाटील (वय ६३, रा. मोहाडी) यांनी परिसरात सुरू असलेली शिवीगाळ थांबविण्याचा प्रयत्न करीत संबंधितांना समज दिली. त्याचा राग आल्याने गजानन रामदास फेटरे, गणेश एकनाथ भोंडे आणि एकनाथ भोंडे (सर्व रा. मोहाडी) यांनी ७ जूनला त्यांना मारहाण केली. या प्रकरणी भिकन पाटील यांनी २५ जूनला एमआयडीसी पोलिस ठाण्यात फिर्याद दिली. त्यानुसार तिघांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. धनराज गुळवे तपास करीत आहेत.

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