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इस्त्री सुरू राहिल्याने गादीला आग; साहित्या टॉवरमध्ये धुरामुळे घबराट

इस्त्री सुरू राहिल्याने गादीला आग; साहित्या टॉवरमध्ये धुरामुळे घबराट
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NSK26H22570 जळगाव : आग लागून जळालेली गादी. इस्त्री सुरू राहिल्याने गादीला आग; साहित्या टॉवरमध्ये धुरामुळे घबराट सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता.२६ : घरातील इस्त्रीचे बटन सुरूच राहिल्याने ती अतिउष्ण होऊन गादीने पेट घेतल्याची घटना शुक्रवारी (ता. २६) मोहाडी रस्त्यावरील साहित्या टॉवर येथे घडली. या घटनेमुळे घरातून धूर बाहेर येऊ लागल्याने परिसरात काही काळ घबराट पसरली. प्रकाश साहित्या यांच्या घरात ही घटना घडली. इस्त्री सुरूच राहिल्याने ती अधिक तापली आणि तिच्या संपर्कात आलेल्या गादीला आग लागली. घरातून धूर बाहेर येत असल्याचे लक्षात येताच नागरिकांनी तत्काळ अग्निशमन दलाला माहिती दिली. माहिती मिळताच अग्निशमन दलाचे दोन बंब घटनास्थळी दाखल झाले. मात्र आग मोठी नसल्याने घरातील सदस्यांनी प्रसंगावधान राखत अग्निशमन दल येण्यापूर्वीच आग आटोक्यात आणली. या घटनेत कोणतीही जीवितहानी झाली नसून, किरकोळ नुकसान झाले. वेळेत आग विझविल्यामुळे मोठा अनर्थ टळला.

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