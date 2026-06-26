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राजर्षी छत्रपती शाहू महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त आरपीआयतर्फे अभिवादन

राजर्षी छत्रपती शाहू महाराज जयंतीनिमित्त आरपीआयतर्फे अभिवादन
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छत्रपती शाहू महाराज यांना ‘आरपीआय’चे अभिवादन सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २६ : राजर्षी छत्रपती शाहू महाराज यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त शुक्रवारी (ता.२६) सकाळी रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (आठवले) पक्षातर्फे समतानगर येथील पक्षाच्या कार्यालयात अभिवादनाचा कार्यक्रम आयोजित करण्यात आला होता. यावेळी पक्षाचे अध्यक्ष तथा नगरसेवक अनिल अडकमोल यांनी राजर्षी छत्रपती शाहू महाराज यांच्या प्रतिमेस पुष्पहार अर्पण करून अभिवादन केले. उपस्थित पदाधिकाऱ्यांनीही छत्रपती शाहू महाराज यांच्या सामाजिक समता, शिक्षण व बहुजन कल्याणाच्या कार्याला उजाळा देत त्यांच्या विचारांचा वारसा जपण्याचा संकल्प व्यक्त केला. या कार्यक्रमाला राजेश साळुंखे, प्रताप बनसोडे, किरण अडकमोल, दिलीप अहिरे, चेतन खैरनार, शांताराम सुरवाडे, मिलिंद अडकमोल, रवींद्र सुरवाडे, बबलू कोळी, कैलास शिंदे, आकाश सोनवणे, हरीष शिंदे यांच्यासह पक्षाचे पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ते उपस्थित होते. राजर्षी शाहू महाराज यांच्या सामाजिक न्याय, समता व शिक्षणविषयक विचारांचे स्मरण करून त्यांच्या कार्यातून प्रेरणा घेण्याचे आवाहन यावेळी करण्यात आले.

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