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अल्पवयीन मुलीशी विवाह

अल्पवयीन मुलीशी विवाह
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धुळे ः टुडे १ साठी, अँकर शेजारी --- अल्पवयीन मुलीशी विवाह; पतीसह सासरच्यांवर गुन्हा सकाळ वृत्तसेवा धुळे, ता. ११ ः अल्पवयीन असल्याचे माहिती असतानाही एका मुलीला पळवून नेऊन तिच्याशी विवाह करत अत्याचार केल्याची धक्कादायक घटना धुळे तालुक्यातील चितोड येथे उघडकीस आली आहे. याप्रकरणी धुळे तालुका पोलिस ठाण्यात पतीसह त्याच्या आई-वडिलांवर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. ५ जुलै २०२५ ते ४ ऑगस्ट २०२६ या कालावधीत संशयित सुमीत राजू मोरे (रा. चितोड, ता. धुळे) याने पीडित मुलगी अल्पवयीन असल्याचे माहीत असतानाही तिला पळवून नेले. त्यानंतर वरखेडे (ता. धुळे) येथे मंदिरात तिच्याशी विवाह केला. लग्नानंतर पीडितेवर अत्याचार करण्यात आल्याने ती गरोदर राहिली. ५ ऑगस्टला रात्रीच्या सुमारास तिने एका बालिकेला जन्म दिला. वयाच्या पुराव्याची खात्री पटल्यानंतर ७ सप्टेंबरला पोलिस अधिकारी खालिदा सय्यद यांनी दिलेल्या जबाबानुसार पॉक्सोसह विविध कलमांन्वये गुन्हा नोंद झाला. याप्रकरणी पती सुमीत राजू मोरे, सासरा राजू भाईदास मोरे, सासू सुरेखा मोरे (सर्व रा. चितोड) यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल झाला. पोलिस उपनिरीक्षक के. एन. सय्यद तपास करत आहेत.

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