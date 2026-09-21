नाशिक

बसच्या धडकेत ६८ वर्षीय वृद्धाचा मृत्यू;

बसच्या धडकेत ६८ वर्षीय वृद्धाचा मृत्यू;
Published on
खासगी बसच्या धडकेत शहरातील वृद्धाचा मृत्यू चालकाविरोधात पोलिसांत गुन्हा दाखल सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २१ : शहरातील नेरीनाका चौकात लक्झरी बसने दिलेल्या धडकेत ६८ वर्षीय वृद्धाचा मृत्यू झाला. जगन्नाथ तुका चौधरी (वय ६८, रा. जगवानीनगर) असे मृताचे नाव आहे. या प्रकरणी बस चालकाविरुद्ध शनिपेठ पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. नेरी नाका चौकातून मंगळवारी (ता. १५) सकाळी नऊच्या सुमारास जगन्नाथ चौधरी पायी जात होते. यावेळी अजिंठा चौफुलीकडून आलेली बस नेरीनाका बसस्थानकाकडे वळण घेत असताना खासगी लक्झरी बस (एमएच १९, वाय. २४२४) चालकाने रस्त्याच्या परिस्थितीकडे दुर्लक्ष करून जगन्नाथ चौधरी यांना जोराची धडक दिली. या अपघातात जगन्नाथ चौधरी यांच्या डाव्या, पायाला गंभीर दुखापत होऊन त्यांचा मृत्यू झाला. या प्रकरणी मृत वृद्धाचा मुलगा दीपक जगन्नाथ चौधरी (वय ४२, रा. जगवानीनगर, एमआयडीसी, जळगाव) यांनी रविवारी (ता. २०) दिलेल्या तक्रारीवरून शनिपेठ पोलिस ठाण्यात बसचालक सुनील एकनाथ पायघन (रा. शेंदुर्णी, ता. जामनेर) याच्याविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करत आला आहे. सहायक फौजदार गणेशकुमार नायकर तपास करीत आहेत.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com