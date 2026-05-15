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इंधन दरवाढीचा सार्वजनिक वाहतूक व्यवस्थेवर परिणाम, प्रवाशांच्या खिशाला बसणार झळ

इंधन दरवाढीचा सार्वजनिक वाहतूक व्यवस्थेवर परिणाम, प्रवाशांच्या खिशाला बसणार झळ
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प्रवासासाठी आता जादा पैसे रिक्षा भाड्यात वाढ : शहरातील रिक्षाचालकांनी ५ ते १० रुपयांनी भाडेवाढ केली आहे. शालिमार ते नाशिक रोडसाठी आता २० ऐवजी ३० रुपये मोजावे लागत आहेत. खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स : खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स चालकांनी प्रतिकिलोमीटर १ रुपया, तर टूर बसचालकांनी ५० ते १०० रुपयांनी प्रवास भाडेवाढ. टॅक्सी चालक वेटिंगवर : काळी-पिवळी टॅक्सी चालकांनी अद्याप दरवाढ लागू केली नसली, तरी लवकरच भाडेवाढीचा निर्णय होणार -- प्रमुख मार्गांवरील नवे रिक्षा दर: शालिमार आणि वडाळा गाव : ३० रुपये. शालीमार ते इंदिरानगर : ४० रुपये. रविवार कारंजा ते बोरगड: ३० रुपये. अशोकस्तंभ ते गंगापूर गाव: ४० रुपये

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