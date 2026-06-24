नाशिक

खडकाळी सिग्नलवर तिहेरी अपघातात एक जण जखमी तीन वाहनांचे नुकसान

खडकाळी सिग्नलवर तिहेरी अपघातात एक जण जखमी तीन वाहनांचे नुकसान
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तिहेरी अपघातात एक जखमी जुने नाशिक : खडकाळी सिग्नल परिसरात बुधवारी (ता. २४) दुपारी झालेल्या अपघातात सिटीलिंक बसने रिक्षाला धडक दिल्याने तिहेरी अपघात घडला. यात एक जखमी झाला असून, तीन वाहनांचे नुकसान झाले आहे. याप्रकरणी भद्रकाली पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला. फुरकान शेख त्यांच्या रिक्षामधून (एमएच- १५- जेए- ७१९२) वडील अजीज अब्दुल शेख यांना घेऊन गोल्फ क्लबच्या दिशेने जात होते. दुपारी सिटीलिंक बसने (एमएच- १५- जीव्ही- ७८६३) रिक्षाला धडक दिली. धडकेमुळे रिक्षा पलटी झाली व अक्षय रोकडे यांच्या (एमएच- ३६- एच- २५४८) वाहनावर जाऊन आदळली. संबंधित वाहनातून त्र्यंबकेश्वरकडे रुग्णासह सात जण प्रवास करत होते. सुदैवाने सर्वजण थोडक्यात बचावले. रिक्षातील प्रवासी अजीज अब्दुल शेख गंभीर जखमी झाले आहे. त्यांना तातडीने जिल्हा शासकीय रुग्णालयात उपचारासाठी दाखल करण्यात आले. घडलेल्या तिहेरी अपघातात रिक्षा, कार व बसचेदेखील काही प्रमाणात नुकसान झाले आहे. राजेंद्र यशवंत अहिरे (५५, रा. श्रमिकनगर) असे बस चालकाचे नाव आहे. चालकाविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.

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