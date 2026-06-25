नाशिक

पैशांच्या मागणीसाठी विवाहितेचा छळ

पैशांच्या मागणीसाठी विवाहितेचा छळ
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पैशांसाठी विवाहितेचा छळ जुने नाशिक, ता. २५ : घर घेण्यासाठी पैशाची मागणी पूर्ण केली नसल्याने विवाहितेचा मानसिक शारीरिक छळ करत घराबाहेर काढल्याची घटना घहली. याबाबत भद्रकाली पोलीस ठाण्यात पीडित विवाहितेच्या तक्रारीवरून गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला. फिर्यादी महिलेचा २०१२ मध्ये शरद रोहम याच्याशी विवाह झाला होता. विवाहानंतर दोघांनी शहरात वास्तव्य केले. पुढे घर खरेदी, संसार खर्च तसेच इतर कारणांसाठी तिने पतीला आर्थिक मदत केली. दरम्यान, सासरच्या मंडळींनी संगमनेर येथे घर बांधण्यासाठी पैशांची मागणी केली. पैसे देण्यास नकार दिल्यानंतर पती शरद आनंदराव रोहम, सासरे आनंदाराव रोहम, सासू लक्ष्मीबाई रोहम, नणंद पुष्पा पवार यांनी वारंवार शिवीगाळ, मारहाण करून मानसिक आणि शारीरिक छळ केल्याचे तक्रारीत नमूद करण्यात आले आहे. जून २०२४ मध्ये तिला घराबाहेर काढण्यात आले. त्यानंतर सासरी परत नेण्यात आले नसल्याचा आरोपही करण्यात आला. यापूर्वी महिला सुरक्षा विभागाकडे तक्रार केल्यानंतरही समेट न झाल्याने महिलेने भद्रकाली पोलीस ठाण्यात त्यांच्याविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल केला.

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