नाशिक

बनावट खरेदी खत प्रकरणातील फरार संशयित गुन्हे शाखा अंबड युनिट ३ च्या जाळ्यात

बनावट खरेदी खत प्रकरणातील फरार संशयित गुन्हे शाखा अंबड युनिट ३ च्या जाळ्यात
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बनावट खरेदीखत प्रकरणातील फरारी जाळ्यात सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. २६ : तोतया व्यक्ती उभा करून बनावट दस्तऐवज तयार करत प्लॉटची बेकायदेशीर खरेदी-विक्री केल्याचा प्रकार वडाळा गाव परिसरात घडला होता. इंदिरानगर पोलीस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला होता. संशयित सात महिन्यांपासून फरार होता. गुन्हे शाखा अंबड युनिट तीनने त्याच्या मुसक्या आवळल्या. प्रमोद मारुती पाटील (३४, रा.शिवम दर्शन, कामटवाडा, सिडको) असे अटक करण्यात आलेल्या संशयिताचे नाव आहे. येवला येथील सुधीर गुजराथी (८३) यांच्या मालकीचा वडाळा गाव शिवारातील प्लॉट संशयितांनी संगनमताने बळकावला होता. तक्रारदार यांच्या नावाने एका अनोळखी व्यक्तीस तोतया म्हणून उभे करून त्याच्या बनावट सह्या आणि अंगठ्याचे ठसे घेत खोटे खरेदीखत तयार करण्यात आले. त्यानंतर सदर प्लॉट अस्लम गणी शेख याच्या नावे परस्पर विक्री केल्याचे दाखवत दस्तऐवजाची दुय्यम निबंधक कार्यालयात नोंदणी करण्यात आली होती.

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