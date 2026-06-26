नाशिक

कोयत्याने जीवे ठार मारण्याचा प्रयत्न करणारा संशयित जेरबंद

कोयत्याने जीवे ठार मारण्याचा प्रयत्न करणारा संशयित जेरबंद
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फरारी संशयितास गुन्हे शाखेकडून अटक नाशिक : जुन्या वादातून एकावर कोयत्याने जीवघेणा हल्ला करून फरारी झालेल्या संशयितास गुन्हे शाखा युनिट दोन पथकाने जेरबंद केले. राहुल शांताराम जाधव (३१, रा. सातपूर) असे संशयिताचे नाव आहे. पुढील कारवाईसाठी संशयितास सातपूर पोलिसांच्या ताब्यात दिले. अंमलदार महेश खांडबहाले आणि तेजस मते यांना संशयित महादेववाडी परिसरात फिरत असल्याची माहिती मिळाली. प्रभारी अधिकारी सहायक निरीक्षक हेमंत तोडकर यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली सहायक निरीक्षक डॉ. समाधान हिरे, उपनिरीक्षक संजय सानप, सहायक उपनिरीक्षक मनोहर शिंदे, हवालदार चंद्रकांत गवळी, अंमलदार महेश खांडबहाले, तेजस मते, प्रवीण वानखेडे व अंमलदार जितेंद्र वजीरे यांनी सातपूर येथील कमानीजवळ, महादेववाडी परिसरात सापळा रचून संशयिताला शिताफीने ताब्यात घेतले.

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