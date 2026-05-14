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एच ए एल हायस्कूल व कनिष्ठ महाविद्यालयाचा दहावीचा निकाल 95 .65. टक्के

एच ए एल हायस्कूल व कनिष्ठ महाविद्यालयाचा दहावीचा निकाल 95 .65. टक्के
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OZM26B13892 ओझर ः उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थ्यांचे अभिनंदन करताना प्राचार्य बी. बी. साळवे, उपमुख्याध्यापक एस. एन. जोशी, पर्यवेक्षक एस. एच. पाटील, श्री ए. एम. लोखंडे आदि -------------------- एचएएल हायस्कूलचा निकाल ९५.६५ टक्के ----------- ओझर ः येथील गोखले एज्युकेशन सोसायटीचे एचएएल हायस्कूल व कनिष्ठ महाविद्यालयाचा दहावीचा निकाल ९५.६५ टक्के लागला आहे. परिक्षेसाठी एकूण १८४ विद्यार्थी होते, त्यापैकी १७६ विद्यार्थी उत्तीर्ण झाले आहेत. राधिका सुरेश शिंदे हिने ९४.२० टक्के गुण मिळवून प्रथम क्रमांक आला. शुभम ब्रजगोपाल कर्माकर व साईराज रवींद्र पवार या विद्यार्थ्यांनी ९०.६० टक्के गुण मिळवून द्वितीय आले. सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांचे सोसायटीच्या सचिव डॉ. दीप्ती देशपांडे, अध्यक्ष डॉ. आर. पी. देशपांडे, प्राचार्य बी. बी. साळवे, उपमुख्याध्यापक एस. एन. जोशी यांनी अभिनंदन केले आहे. -----------

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