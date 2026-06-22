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पथ विक्रेत्यांना व्यवसाय दाखला व अनुषंगिक सुविधांसाठी नगरपरिषदेस निवेदन

पथ विक्रेत्यांना व्यवसाय दाखला व अनुषंगिक सुविधांसाठी नगरपरिषदेस निवेदन
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फोटो-14065 ओझर : पथविक्रेत्यांना विविध सुविधा उपलब्ध करून देण्यात याव्यात, या मागणीचे निवेदन उपमुख्याधिकारी राहुल कुटे यांना देताना धर्मेंद्र जाधव. पथविक्रेत्यांचे नगर परिषदेस निवेदन ओझर ः येथील पथविक्रेत्यांना व्यवसायाच्या दाखल्यासह सोयी-सुविधा उपलब्ध करून द्याव्यात, या मागणीचे निवेदन नगर परिषदेचे उपमुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी राहुल कुटे यांना माजी उपसरपंच धर्मेंद्र जाधव, माजी ग्रामपंचायत सदस्या जयश्री जाधव यांनी दिले. निवेदनाचा आशय असा ः पथविक्रेत्यांना व्यवसाय दाखला प्रमाणपत्र मिळावे, पथविक्रेत्यांसाठी प्रधानमंत्री पथविक्रेता आत्मनिर्भर निधी,(पीएम स्वनिधी) योजनेंतर्गत मेळावा घ्यावा, कर पावतीवर नाव, व्यवसाय, ठिकाण व वसुली पदाधिकाऱ्याचे नाव असावे. पथविक्रेत्यांना वीज, पाणी व स्वच्छता आदी सोयी उपलब्ध करून देण्यात याव्यात.

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