नाशिक

भारत नगर जेष्ठ नागरिक संघाच्या अध्यक्षपदी उत्तमराव कडलक

भारत नगर जेष्ठ नागरिक संघाच्या अध्यक्षपदी उत्तमराव कडलक
Published on
अवतीभवती फोटो ः 14068 आडगाव शिवार ः भारतनगर ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघाच्या अध्यक्षपदी उत्तम कडलग यांची निवड झाल्याबद्दल सत्कार करताना संचालक मंडळ. ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघाच्या अध्यक्षपदी उत्तम कडलग ओझर ः भारतनगर ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघाची वार्षिक सर्वसाधारण सभा संघाच्या कार्यालयात झाली. या वेळी संस्थापक उत्तम कडलग यांची अध्यक्षपदी निवड झाली. संघाचे उपाध्यक्ष आप्पासाहेब जाधव, कार्याध्यक्ष रामनाथ मोरे, सहकार्यवाह मनोहर मोगल, सचिव श्रीकृष्ण आवारे, सहसचिव सुरेश गांगुर्डे, खजिनदार बापूराव अहिरे, सल्लागार एकनाथ तपकिरे, संचालक किसन धारबळे, शंकर मते, दौलतराव शिंदे, विजय धनवटे, चंद्रकांत माळोदे, मधुकर कदम, भाईदास पाटील, रामराव पगार, ॲड. निकम उपस्थित होते. संचालक मंडळाने कडलग यांचा सत्कार केला. रामभाऊ निकम यांनी आभार मानले.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.