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सहकार महर्षी बोरस्ते विद्यालयात ऑलम्पिक दिन साजरा...

सहकार महर्षी बोरस्ते विद्यालयात ऑलम्पिक दिन साजरा...
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बोरस्ते विद्यालयात ऑलिंपिक दिन ओझर ः खेळामुळे शरीर तंदुरुस्त मन प्रसन्न आणि व्यक्तिमत्त्व सक्षम बनते म्हणून खेळूया, धावूया, निरोगी जीवन जगूया हा संदेश आंतरराष्ट्रीय ऑलिंपिक दिनानिमित्त ओझर येथील बोरस्ते विद्यालयात उद्घाटनप्रसंगी मुख्याध्यापक सोपान वाटपाडे यांनी विद्यार्थ्यांना दिला. प्रास्ताविक क्रीडा शिक्षक प्रभाकर लवांड यांनी केले. क्रीडाशिक्षक मनोरमा सोमवंशी उज्वला जाधव यांनी विविध खेळांची माहिती देऊन खेळाचे महत्त्व पटवून दिले. उपमुख्याध्यापक सतीश केदार, पर्यवेक्षक दशरथ शिंदे, सर्व शिक्षक शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारी व विद्यार्थी उपस्थित होते. फलक रेखाटन कलाशिक्षिका मोनाली निकम यांनी केले. सूत्रसंचालन शिक्षक नरेंद्र डेरले यांनी केले.

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