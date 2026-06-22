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राजीवनगर येथे वृत्तपत्र वाचनालयाचे उद्घाटन

राजीवनगर येथे वृत्तपत्र वाचनालयाचे उद्घाटन
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पान दोन 12098 राजीवनगर: वृत्तपत्र वाचनालयाच्या उद्घाटन प्रसंगी परिसरातील ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघाचे प्रतिनिधी. राजीवनगर येथे वृत्तपत्र वाचनालयाचे उद्‌घाटन इंदिरानगर : राजीवनगर येथील हिंदवी स्वराज्य प्रतिष्ठान आणि हिंदू जनसंपर्क कार्यालयातर्फे वृत्तपत्र वाचनालयाचे आज परिसरातील ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघाच्या पदाधिकाऱ्यांच्या उपस्थितीत उद्घाटन करण्यात आले . शिवसेना वर्धापन दिनाचे औचित्य साधून हे वाचनालय सुरू करण्यात आले आहे. या ठिकाणी सुरू करण्यात आलेल्या ‘सकाळ’ सह इतर सर्व दैनिकांचे पालकत्व प्रतिष्ठानचे संस्थापक सागर देशमुख यांनी घेतले आहे. समाजात जागरूकता, ज्ञानवृद्धी आणि वाचनाची आवड निर्माण करण्यासाठी अशा उपक्रमांची गरज असल्याचे मत उपस्थितांनी व्यक्त केले. वृत्तपत्र वाचण्यासाठी येथे विशेष बैठक व्यवस्था देखील करण्यात आल्याचे देशमुख यांनी सांगितले. यावेळी दास मारुती मंदिर ट्रस्ट, समर्थ ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघ, दिर्घायुषी ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघ, लाईफ मिशन ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघ, शतायुषी ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघ , प्रत्युषा महिला मंडळाच्या सदस्यांसह ज्येष्ठ नागरिक उपस्थित होते.

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