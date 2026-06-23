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शतायुषी च्या अध्यक्षपदी गोसावी तर उपाध्यक्षपदी ठाकूर

शतायुषी च्या अध्यक्षपदी गोसावी तर उपाध्यक्षपदी ठाकूर
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12102 अण्णा गोसावी शतायुषीच्या अध्यक्षपदी अण्णा गोसावी इंदिरानगर : राजीवनगर येथील शतायुषी ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघाच्या अध्यक्षपदी अण्णा गोसावी तर महिला उपाध्यक्षपदी पंकजा ठाकूर यांची आवाजी मतदानाने बिनविरोध निवड करण्यात आली. २०२५ ते २०२७ च्या कार्यकारणी निवडी दरम्यान विजय भावे यांची अध्यक्ष म्हणून तर स्वाती बेलदार यांची उपाध्यक्ष म्हणून निवड झाली होती. दोघांनी राजीनामा दिल्याने रिक्त जागेवर ही निवड करण्यात आली. संघातील अंतर्गत कलह बाजूला ठेवून संघाच्या ३०० पेक्षा जास्त सदस्य सदस्यांसाठी कला ,क्रीडा आणि आरोग्य विषयक कार्यक्रमांची आखणी केली जाईल असे नूतन अध्यक्षांनी सांगितले. माजी सभागृह नेता सतीश सोनवणे यांनी श्री. गोसावी यांचा सत्कार केला. यावेळी संघाचे उपाध्यक्ष वेडू सोनवणे, संचालक प्रभाकर कोठावदे, भगवान चौधरी, विजय पाटील, अशोक लोळगे, दिनकर कुलकर्णी, लोटन चौधरी, चंद्रशेखर बडगुजर, विजय भट, दिलीप फागणेकर, लक्ष्मण निकम, जयश्री रेंभोटकर, चित्रा जोशी आदींसह इतर सदस्य उपस्थित होते.

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