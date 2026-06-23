नाशिक

डॉ.श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी यांना इंदिरानगर मध्ये अभिवादन

डॉ.श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी यांना इंदिरानगर मध्ये अभिवादन
Published on
पान दोन संक्षिप्त ------------- 12109 इंदिरानगर: डॉ.श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी यांना अभिवादन करताना ॲड. अजिंक्य साने, सुनील देसाई, उदय जोशी आदी. डॉ. श्‍यामा मुखर्जी यांना अभिवादन इंदिरानगर : जनसंघाचे संस्थापक शामाप्रसाद मुखर्जी यांना पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त इंदिरानगर पाथर्डी भागात अभिवादन करण्यात आले वासननगर येथे सिडको सभापती बाळकृष्ण शिरसाठ यांनी प्रतिमा पूजन केले. महिला मोर्चाच्या नलिनी दराडे, उत्तम उघाडे आदी उपस्थित होते. इंदिरानगर येथे बापू बंगला भागात नगरसेविका सुप्रिया खोडे यांनी घेतलेल्या कार्यक्रमासाठी माजी नगरसेवक सुनील खोडे, सरचिटणीस सुनील देसाई , विशाल सांगळे, द्वारका मंडल अध्यक्ष उदय जोशी, प्रवीण नगरे, शैलेश पाटील, उमेश जाधव, दीपक लोंढे, विकास पाडगावकर, संकेत रवींद्र खोडे, निखिल खोडे, सौरभ होळकर उपस्थित होते. नगरसेवक ॲड.अजिंक्य साने यांनी घेतलेल्या कार्यक्रमप्रसंगी मनोगत व्यक्त केले.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.