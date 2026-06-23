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पाथर्डी फाटा भागात म्हाडा ची भिंत कोसळली

पाथर्डी फाटा भागात म्हाडा ची भिंत कोसळली
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पान एक मुख्य बातमी जोड ----------------- १२११७ पाथर्डी फाटा: पावसामुळे कोसळलेली म्हाडा इमारतींची संरक्षक भिंत इंदिरानगर : मंगळवारी झालेल्या पावसाने पाथर्डी फाटा भागातील म्हाडा इमारतींची २५० फूट लांबीची संरक्षक भिंत कोसळली. सुदैवाने कोणतीही जीवित हानी झाली नाही. नरहरी नगर मधील अंजना लॉन्सच्या मागील बाजूस म्हाडाच्या पाच इमारती बांधण्यात आल्या आहेत. येथे २५० सदनिका येथे आहेत. इमारत क्रमांक एक ते चार दरम्यान असणारी संरक्षण भिंत एकाच वेळी कोसळली. पाऊस सुरू असल्याने या ठिकाणी कुणीही नव्हते. दरम्यान झालेली घटना तातडीने म्हाडा अधिकाऱ्यांना कळविण्यात आल्यानंतर कार्यालयातील श्रीमती. जाधव आणि इतर अधिकाऱ्यांमार्फत येथे पाहणी करण्यात आली. याठिकाणी सुरक्षिततेच्या दृष्टीने तातडीने मजबूत भिंत बांधण्याचे आश्वासन देण्यात आले.

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