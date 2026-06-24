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रस्ता बंद असल्याने वाहन चालकांची हमरीतुमरी

रस्ता बंद असल्याने वाहन चालकांची हमरीतुमरी
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फोटो : B12124 वासननगर : पाईपलाईनच्या कामासाठी बंद करण्यात आलेला रस्ता -- रस्ता बंदमुळे वाहनचालकांची हमरीतुमरी इंदिरानगर, ता. २४ : प्रभाग क्रमांक ३१मधील वासननगर येथे पाईपलाईन टाकण्याच्या कामामुळे रस्ता बंद करण्यात आला आहे . त्यामुळे वाहतुकीचा खोळंबा झाल्याने बुधवारी सकाळी वाहनचालकांचे वाद हाणामारीपर्यंत पोचले होती. मागील आठवड्यात या कामात ड्रेनेजची पाईपलाईन फोडल्यानंतर याबाबत ‘सकाळ’ मध्ये वृत्त प्रसिद्ध केले. त्यानंतर ही दुरुस्ती सुरू करण्यात आली आणि कामानेदेखील वेग घेतला. मात्र पावसामुळे सर्वत्र चिखल झाल्याने रस्ते बंद करण्यात आले. दोन्ही बाजूला जेसीबी व मातीचा ढिगारा असून एका बाजूने छोटासा रस्ता केला आहे. परंतु यामुळे अपघात होण्याची शक्यता आहे. सकाळी छोटी- मोठी वाहने एकत्र आल्याने आपापसात वाद होऊन प्रकरण हाणामारीपर्यंत आले होते. काही ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांनी वेळीच हस्तक्षेप केल्याने प्रकरण मिटले. मनपा अधिकाऱ्यांनी याची दखल घेऊन हे काम तातडीने पूर्ण करण्याची मागणी स्थानिक नागरिकांनी केली आहे.

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