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पिंपळगांव मध्ये दिर्घ प्रतिक्षेनंतर पाऊस धारा

पिंपळगांव मध्ये दिर्घ प्रतिक्षेनंतर पाऊस धारा
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फोटो-09834 पिंपळगाव बसवंत ः मंगळवारी पहिल्याच पावसाने सखल भागात साचलेले पाणी. दीर्घ प्रतीक्षेनंतर पिंपळगावला पाऊस सकाळ वृत्तसेवा, पिंपळगाव बसवंत, ता. २३ ः मृग नक्षत्र कोरडे गेल्याने चिंतेत असलेल्या शेतकऱ्यांसह सर्वसामान्यांना मंगळवारी (ता. २३) पावसाने दिलासा दिला. दीर्घ प्रतीक्षेनंतर पिंपळगांव बसवंत व परिसरात पाऊस झाल्याने वाढलेल्या उकाड्यापासून शहरवासीयांना काही प्रमाणात का होईना गारवा मिळाला. एरवी जूनच्या प्रारंभी हजेरी लावलणारा पाऊस यंदा बराच लांबला असल्याने शेतकऱ्यांच्या तोंडचे पाणी पळाले आहे. दरम्यान, मंगळवारी मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस कोसळल्याने शेतकऱ्यांच्या खरिपाच्या आशा पल्लवित झाल्या आहेत. पिंपळगांव बसवंत शहरात मंगळवारी सकाळपासूनच वातावरणात उकाडा निर्माण झाला होता. दुपारी एकनंतर रिमझीम पावसाला सुरुवात झाली. नागरिकांची काहीशी तारांबळ उडाली. अनेकांना छत्रीचा आधार घेत घराबाहेर पडावे लागले. दिवसभर पाऊस कोसळल्याने उन्हाने हैराण झालेल्या नागरिकांनी सुटकेचा निःश्वास टाकला. पावसामुळे सखल भागात पाणी साचले होते. ------

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