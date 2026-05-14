नाशिक

डॉ .विजय बिडकर विद्यालय पेठ येथे दहावीच्या परीक्षेत मयुरी वाघमारे प्रथम

डॉ .विजय बिडकर विद्यालय पेठ येथे दहावीच्या परीक्षेत मयुरी वाघमारे प्रथम
Published on
PTH26B01767, PTH26B01768, PTH26B01769 या क्रमाने मयूरी वाघमारे, मृणाले भसरे, प्रीती गहले -------------------- १६-१ बीडकर विद्यालयाचा निकाल ८६.७३ टक्के पेठ : डांग सेवा मंडळ नाशिक संचलित पेठ येथील डॉ. विजय बिडकर विद्यालयाचा यंदाचा दहावीचा निकाल ८६.७३ टक्के लागला आहे. विद्यालयातून २९४ विद्यार्थी प्रविष्ठ झालेले होते, त्यापैकी २५५ विद्यार्थी उत्तीर्ण झाले आहेत. त्यात मयूरी जनार्दन वाघमारे (९०.८० टक्के) हिने प्रथम क्रमांक मिळवला आहे. मृणाल भगवान भसरे (९०.४० टक्के), प्रीती लक्ष्मण गहले (८२.८० टक्के) या अनुक्रमे द्वितीय, तृतीय आल्या. सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांचे संस्थेच्या अध्यक्षा हेमलताताई बिडकर, मुख्याध्यापक अशोक नंदन, उपमुख्याध्यापक दिलीप केला यांनी अभिनंदन केले.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.