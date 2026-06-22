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सोनगीर परिसरात पावसाचे आगमन

सोनगीर परिसरात पावसाचे आगमन
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सोनगीरसह परिसरात पावसाचे आगमन सोनगीर : सोनगीरसह परिसरात पावसाचे आगमन झाले. मात्र, अपेक्षित प्रमाणात पाऊस न झाल्याने हिरमोड झाला. कडक ऊन व उकाड्यातून सुटका होण्यास मदत झाली असली, तरी केवळ अर्धा तास पावसामुळे शेती व विहिरीसाठी उपयोग नाही, अशी स्थिती आहे. सोमवारी (ता. २२) दुपारी पावणेदोनच्या सुमारास पावसाचे आगमन झाले. मात्र, जोरदार पावसाची आवश्यकता असून, अधिक पावसासाठी प्रार्थना केली जात आहे. सोनगीरसह परिसरातील दापुरा, दापुरी, सरवड, देवभाने, सोंडले, सार्वे, वायपूर, चांदगड, पिंपरखेडे, कलमाडी आदी भागांत पावसाचे आगमन झाले. यंदा हवामान खात्याने कमी पावसाचा अंदाज व्यक्त केल्याने शेतकरी उदास आहे. कापसाचे बियाणे यापूर्वीच खरेदी झाले आहे. दरम्यान, रविवारी (ता. २१) रात्रीही अत्यल्प प्रमाणात पाऊस झाला. लहान मुलांनी पहिल्या पावसात भिजण्याचा यथेच्छ आनंद घेतला. पेरणीसाठी दोन- तीन वेळा जोरदार पाऊस होण्याची गरज आहे.

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