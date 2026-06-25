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शिरपूर : जवान सत्कार बातमी

शिरपूर : जवान सत्कार बातमी
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SHC26B12901 शिरपूर : जवानांचा सत्कार करताना भाजपचे नंदुरबार प्रभारी बबनराव चौधरी व सहकारी. ------- भाजपतर्फे शिरपूरला जवानांचा सत्कार शिरपूर : भाजपचे नंदुरबार जिल्हा प्रभारी बबनराव चौधरी यांच्या हस्ते पंकज सुरेश शिंदे व प्रवीण विठ्ठल धोबी या जवानांचा नुकताच सत्कार करण्यात आला. होळनांथे (ता. शिरपूर) येथील पंकज शिंदे याची मुंबई पोलिस दल, तर शहरातील वाल्मिक नगर येथील प्रवीण धोबी यांची भारतीय सैन्य दलात नुकतीच नियुक्ती झाली. उभयतांना श्री. चौधरी व पदाधिकाऱ्यांनी शुभेच्छा देऊन सत्कार केला. माजी जिल्हा सरचिटणीस अरुण धोबी, प्रताप सरदार, भटके विमुक्त जाती जमाती आघाडीचे जिल्हाध्यक्ष राजू सूर्यवंशी, वडार समाज तालुकाध्यक्ष बापू गुंजाळ, उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश शिंदे, बारा बलुतेदार महासंघ तालुकाध्यक्ष योगीराज शिंपी, बाबा गोसावी, राधेश्याम भोई, जितेंद्र पाटील, शहराध्यक्ष नंदू माऴी व आदी उपस्थित होते.

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