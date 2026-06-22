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शिरपूर : पावसाची हजेरी

शिरपूर : पावसाची हजेरी
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शिरपुरात पावसाची हजेरी शिरपूर : शहर व परिसरात सोमवारी (ता. २२) दुपारी पावसाने हजेरी लावली. ऊन आणि दमट वातावरणामुळे त्रासलेल्या नागरिकांना काहीसा दिलासा मिळाला. मात्र, पेरणीसाठी अद्यापही दमदार पावसाची प्रतीक्षा शेतकऱ्यांना लागून राहिली आहे. सोमवारी सकाळपासून ढगाळ वातावरण होते. दमटपणामुळे उकाड्यात वाढ झाली होती. त्यामुळे पावसाचा अंदाज होता. दुपारी अडीचला ढगांनी गर्दी केली आणि पाऊस पडू लागला. सुमारे अर्धा तास पावसाच्या सरी सुरू होत्या. वाराही वाहत होता. पावसामुळे हवेत गारवा निर्माण झाला आहे. मात्र, शेतीसाठी हा पाऊस अपुराच ठरला. उष्णतेचे प्रमाण लक्षात घेता, यंदा पाऊस अधिक खोलवर झिरपणे गरजेचे आहे. दमदार पावसाशिवाय पेरणी करता येणार नसल्याचे कोरडवाहू शेतकऱ्यांकडून सांगण्यात आले.

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