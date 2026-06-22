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शिरपूर : सिकलसेल जनजागृती बातमी

शिरपूर : सिकलसेल जनजागृती बातमी
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(ॲंकरशेजारी) ------------ असली आश्रमशाळेत सिकलसेल जनजागृती सकाळ वृत्तसेवा शिरपूर, ता. २२ : असली (ता. शिरपूर) येथील आर. सी. पटेल आश्रमशाळेत अस्तित्व सोशल फाउंडेशनतर्फे जागतिक सिकलसेल दिनानिमित्त जनजागृतीपर कार्यक्रम घेण्यात आला. डॉ. मोनिका अग्रवाल यांनी सिकलसेल रक्तविकार कसा होतो, त्याची प्रमुख लक्षणे, रोगाचे निदान, उपलब्ध उपचारपद्धती आणि प्रतिबंधात्मक उपाययोजनांबाबत माहिती दिली. सिकलसेल तपासणीचे महत्त्व सांगून वेळेवर निदान आणि योग्य उपचार मिळाल्यास रुग्णांचे जीवनमान सुधारण्यासह गंभीर आरोग्य समस्या टाळता येऊ शकतात, असे त्यांनी स्पष्ट केले. समन्वयिका सोनिया भसीन यांनी संस्थेमार्फत राबविण्यात येणार्‍या विविध सामाजिक, आरोग्यविषयक व शैक्षणिक उपक्रमांची माहिती दिली. मुख्याध्यापक भूषण पेंढारकार, योगेश्वर माळी आदि उपस्थित होते. महाले यांनी सूत्रसंचलन करुन आभार मानले.

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