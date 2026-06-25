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शिरपूर : एसव्हीकेएम सुयश बातमी

शिरपूर : एसव्हीकेएम सुयश बातमी
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एसव्हीकेएम कॉस्मेटिकमध्ये वंशिका चौधरी प्रथम शिरपूर, ता. २५ : धुळे येथील एस.व्ही.के.एम. एन.एम.आय.एम.एस. ग्लोबल युनिव्हर्सिटीच्या स्कूल ऑफ फार्मसी ॲन्ड टेक्नॉलॉजी मॅनेजमेंट (एसपीटीएम) अंतर्गत बी.टेक. कॉस्मेटिक टेक्नॉलॉजी प्रथम वर्षाच्या परीक्षेत वंशिका सुनील चौधरी हिने ८५.३३ टक्के गुण मिळवत प्रथम क्रमांक पटकावला. इराम खाटीक (८२.९३, द्वितीय), योगिता गोसावी (८२.५३, तृतीय), हर्षदा जगताप (८२, चौथी) व अमिषा मालबारी (७७.६०, पाचवी) यांनीही उल्लेखनीय यश मिळवले. प्राचार्य डॉ. समीर गोयल यांनी उत्कृष्ट शिक्षण, विद्यार्थ्यांची मेहनत आणि प्राध्यापकांचे मार्गदर्शन यामुळे हा निकाल शक्य झाल्याचे सांगितले. यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांना डॉ. आरती बेलमगवार, डॉ. मृगेंद्र पोतदार, प्रा. अझीम अन्सारी, प्रा. गौरव चव्हाण व प्रा. प्रांजल गुजराथी यांचे मार्गदर्शन लाभले.

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