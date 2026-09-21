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भारतीय किसान संघातर्फे भगवान बलराम जयंती साजरी

भारतीय किसान संघातर्फे भगवान बलराम जयंती साजरी
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भगवान बलराम जयंती सामोडे येथे उत्साहात सामोडे : येथील जुन्या गावातील छत्रपती शिवाजी चौक परिसरातील महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले सभागृहात भारतीय किसान संघातर्फे संघाचे दैवत भगवान बलराम यांची जयंती उत्साहात साजरी झाली. माजी उपसरपंच विश्वास शिंदे व अशोक शिंदे यांच्या हस्ते प्रतिमेस पुष्पहार अर्पण करण्यात आला. भारतीय किसान संघाचे कार्य व उद्दिष्टांची माहिती जिल्हा प्रचार व प्रसिद्धीप्रमुख प्रा. शिवप्रसाद शेवाळे यांनी दिली. प्रा. डॉ. सुरेश आहेर यांनी भगवान बलराम यांचे कार्य तसेच किसान संघाच्या ध्येय- धोरणांविषयी मार्गदर्शन केले. कार्यक्रमास साक्री तालुका अध्यक्ष ए. पी. दशपुते, ग्रामसमितीचे मंत्री सुभाष जगताप, पत्रकार चंद्रकांत घरटे, दिलीप घरटे, अमृत घरटे, दत्तात्रय शिंदे, सुकदेव घरटे, अरुण शिंदे, शंकर घरटे, राजेंद्र शिंदे, डॉ. सुरेश शिंदे, अरुण भदाणे, गोरख भदाणे, परशुराम घरटे, संदीप निकुंभ, कुणाल गोगड, संजय घरटे, पंकज शिंदे, प्रमोद भदाणे, सुभाष घरटे, राजेंद्र भदाणे, दिनेश घरटे, आप्पा शिंदे, उत्तम घरटे, दाजमल घरटे, प्रवीण शिंदे, अरूण घरटे उपस्थित होते. चंद्रकांत घरटे व अमृत घरटे यांनी आभार मानले.

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