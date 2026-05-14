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मेल आयडी हँक करुन उद्योजकाची ३९ लाखाची फसवणूक

मेल आयडी हँक करुन उद्योजकाची ३९ लाखाची फसवणूक
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मेल हॅक करुन उद्योजकाची ३९ लाखाची फसवणूक ------------ सकाळ वृत्तसेवा सिन्नर, ता. १४ ः माळेगाव औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील मनस्वी हायटेक इंडस्ट्रीजचे संचालक राजेंद्र फटांगरे यांचा ईमेल हँक करुन ३९ लाख ८९ हजार २३२ रुपये परस्पर वळवून घेण्यात आले. या प्रकरणी सायबर शाखेने अज्ञातावर गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे. अज्ञाताने solarsonmetals.vip.126@email.com हा मेल आयडी वापरुन फिर्यादीने चीन येथील लँमसिटी कंपनीस पाठविलेले १३ लाख ३० हजार ६३२ रुपये चुकीच्या बँक खात्याची माहिती देवून फर्स्ट अबुधाबी बँक दुबई येथे वळविले. त्याचप्रमाणे कंपनीचा sales@manasvihitech.com हा मेल आयडी हँक करुन कंपनीस येणारे २६ लाख ५८ हजार ६०० रुपये चुकीच्या खात्याची माहिती देऊन पॅरिसस येथील फायनान्ससीयर देस पेमेंटस् इलेक्ट्राँनिक्युस बँकत वळविले. २९ जानेवारी ते १३ फेब्रुवारी या काळात ही फसवणूक झाली. उद्योजक फटांगरे यांच्या ही बाब निदर्शनास येताच त्यांनी सायबर शाखेत फिर्याद दिली आहे. पोलिस निरीक्षक नागेश मोहिते तपास करत आहेत. ---------------

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