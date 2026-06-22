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खासदार वाजे यांचा लायन्सकडून सत्कार

खासदार वाजे यांचा लायन्सकडून सत्कार
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SNR26B21518 सिन्नर ः खासदार राजाभाऊ वाजे यांचा लायन्सतर्फे सत्कार करताना जितेंद्र जगताप. समवेत भरत गारे, विजय लोहारकर आदी. ---------------- २०-१ खासदार वाजे यांचा लायन्सतर्फे सत्कार सिन्नर, ता.२२ ः खासदार राजाभाऊ वाजे हे कोणत्याही दबावाला न झुकल्याने लायन्स क्लबतर्फे त्यांचा सत्कार करण्यात आला. क्लबचे पदाधिकारी जितेंद्र जगताप यांच्या हस्ते खासदार वाजे यांना सत्कार करण्यात आला. वाजे यांच्यावर राजकीय दबाव आणला जात असल्याची चर्चा होती. मात्र, कोणत्याही दबावासमोर न झुकता त्यांनी आपली निष्ठा आणि स्वाभिमान कायम ठेवला. या खंबीर भूमिकेचे कौतुक करण्यात येत आहे. याच पार्श्वभूमीवर लायन्स क्लबतर्फे सन्मान करण्यात आला. खासदार वाजे यांनी लायन्स हॉल व परिसर सुशोभीकरणासाठी खासदार निधीतून मदत देण्याचे आश्वासन दिले होते. डॉ. भरत गारे, डॉ. विजय लोहारकर, अपर्णा क्षत्रिय, संजय सानप, मनीष गुजराती, सोपान परदेशी, अतुल अग्रवाल आदी उपस्थित होते.

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