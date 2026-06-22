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लग्नाचे अमिष दाखवून महिलेची फसवणूक

लग्नाचे अमिष दाखवून महिलेची फसवणूक
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लग्नाचे आमिष दाखवून महिलेची फसवणूक सिन्नर, ता. २२ : उद्योगभवन परिसरात राहणाऱ्या एका २५ वर्षीय महिलेची लग्नाचे आमिष दाखवून फसवणूक करण्यात आली. दोन वर्षापासून सोबत राहिल्यानंतर लग्न करण्यास नकार दिला. फसवणूक करणारा फरार झाला असून पोलिस त्याचा शोध घेत आहेत. जयवंत रवींद्र ठाकरे (रा. अकन्टमोराणे, ता. जि. धुळे) असे फसवणूक करणाऱ्याचे नाव आहे. पिडीत महिला व ठाकरे यांचे दोन वर्षापासून प्रेमसंबंध आहेत. ते येथील उद्योगभवन परिसरात एकत्र राहत होते. लग्न करण्याचे आमिष दाखवून ठाकरे याने पिडीतेशी शारिरिक संबंध ठेवले. पिडिता दोनदा गर्भवती राहिल्यानंतर गोळ्या आणून गर्भपात केल्याचे पिडितीने फिर्यादीत म्हटले आहे. त्यानंतर तिसऱ्यांदा गर्भवती राहिल्यानंतर २ जून रोजी पुणे येथे लग्न करण्यासाठी जाणार होते. त्यासाठी पैसेही जमा केले होते. परंतु, ठाकरे हा पैसे घेऊन पसार झाला. फसवणूक झाल्याचे लक्षात येताच पीडितेने पोलिस ठाण्यात जयवंत ठाकरे याच्या विरोधात फिर्याद दिली आहे. पोलिसांनी गुन्ह्याची नोंद केली असून फरार संशयिताचा शोध घेतला जात आहे.

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