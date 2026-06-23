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सिन्नरला दुसऱ्या दिवशीही पाऊस वडांगळीत सर्वाधिक ५१ मिमी

सिन्नरला दुसऱ्या दिवशीही पाऊस वडांगळीत सर्वाधिक ५१ मिमी
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फोटो-21532 सिन्नर ः मंगळवारी झालेल्या पावसाने रस्त्यांवरून असे पाणी वाहत होते. सिन्नरला दुसऱ्या दिवशीही पाऊस सिन्नर ः लांबलेल्या पावसाने चांगली सुरुवात केल्यामुळे तालुक्यातील शेतकरी सुखावला आहे. शहर व तालुक्यात दुसऱ्या दिवशीही मंगळवारी (ता. २३) दिवसभर पाऊस सुरू होता. पावसाची रिपरिप सुरू राहिल्याने शेतकऱ्यांच्या खरिपाच्या आशा पल्लवित झाल्या आहेत. जून संपत आला तरी पाऊस नसल्याने शेतकऱ्यांचे तोंडचे पाणी पळाले होते. परंतु, सोमवारी (ता. २२) पावसाने दमदार हजेरी लावली. तर मंगळवारी (ता. २३) दुपारपासून पुन्हा पावसाला सुरुवात झाली. तालुक्यातील पूर्व व पश्चिम भागात दिवसभर पावसाची रिपरिप सुरू होती. वडांगळीत सर्वाधिक पाऊस सोमवारी (ता. २३) वडांगळीत सर्वाधिक ५१ मिमी पाऊस झाला. नायगाव परिसरात पाऊसच झाला नाही. पांढुर्ली, सोनांबे, डुबेरे येथे सर्वाधिक कमी म्हणजे ०.३ मिमी पाऊस झाला. सिन्नरला १५.३, देवपूर येथे ३२.८, वावी ११.५, शहा १५.५, नांदूरशिंगोटेत ९, पांगरी बुद्रुकला ३२.८ तर गोंदे येथे ९ मिमी पाऊस पडला. तालुक्यात सरासरी १६.२ मिमी पाऊस झाला.

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