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महिनाभऱापूर्वी झालेला सिमेंटचा रस्ता खचला शहरावासियांत रस्त्याच्या कामाची चर्चा

महिनाभऱापूर्वी झालेला सिमेंटचा रस्ता खचला शहरावासियांत रस्त्याच्या कामाची चर्चा
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फोटो– 21538 सिन्नर ः आडवा फाटा ते खासदार पूल सिमेंट काँक्रिटच्या रस्त्याला गेलेले तडे. महिनाभरापूर्वीचा सिमेंटचा रस्ता खचला सकाळ वृत्तसेवा सिन्नर, ता. २३ ः शहराला जोडणारा मुख्य आडवा फाटा ते खासदार पूल रस्ता सरस्वतीनदीजवळ खचला आहे. नदीच्या बाजूने भगदाड पडले असून, रस्त्याला तडे गेले आहेत. दरम्यान या खचलेल्या रस्त्यामुळे रस्त्याच्या दर्जाबाबत शहरात चर्चा होत आहे. आधीच रस्त्याचे काम मार्गी लागण्यास तब्बल दोन वर्ष लागले. अजूनही काही ठिकाणी काम सुरू आहे. त्यामुळे सध्या या मार्गावर एकेरी वाहतूक सुरू आहे. सरदवाडी मार्गावरील उपनगरांतील नागरिकांना शहरात जाण्यासाठी हा जवळचा मार्ग आहे. तर नाशिकला जाण्यासाठी नागरिक या मार्गाचा वापर करतात. सातत्याने वर्दळीचा असलेला हा रस्ता महिनाभरापासून एकेरी बाजूने सुरू होता. तर पावसाचे प्रमाणही कमी आहे. सरस्वती नदी कोरडीठाक असूनही रस्ता खचला आहे. याबाबत आश्चर्य व्यक्त केले जात आहे. आधीच रस्ता पूर्ण होण्यास लागलेला उशीर यामुळे झालेली आंदोलने व आता काम सुरू असतानाच खचलेला रस्ता यामुळे हा रस्ता पुन्हा एकदा चर्चेत आला आहे.

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