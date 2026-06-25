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शाळा व्हँन चालकाकडून अल्पवयीन विद्यार्थीचा विनयभंग

शाळा व्हँन चालकाकडून अल्पवयीन विद्यार्थीचा विनयभंग
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२०-१ व्हॅनचालकाकडून मुलीचा विनयभंग -------------- सिन्नर ः विद्यार्थी वाहतूक करणाऱ्या लोणारवाडी येथील व्हॅनचालकाने अल्पवयीन मुलीला निर्जनस्थळी नेत तिचा विनयभंग केला. पोलिसांनी संशयिताला ताब्यात घेतले आहे. सुनील शांताराम सपकाळ (३५) असे व्हॅनचालकाचे नाव आहे. शाळा सुटल्यावर सरदवाडी मार्गावरील एका साडेतेरा वर्षाच्या अल्पवयीन मुलीला त्याने पास्ते येथे जायचे असून तेथून मुलांना घेतल्यानंतर तुला घरी सोडतो असे सांगून बंद कंपनीजवळील निर्जनस्थळी नेले. तेथे तिला लज्जा उत्पन्न होईल, असे वर्तन केले. रस्त्याने जात असलेल्या उडान फाउंडेशनच्या एका सदस्याला संशय आल्याने त्याने व्हॅनजवळ जावून पाहिले असता सपकाळ यास हटकले असता चालकाने तेथून पळ काढला. घटनेबाबत पोलिसांना माहिती देण्यात आली. पोलिसांनी सपकाळ यास अटक केली आहे. त्याच्यावर विनयभंग, बाल लैंगिक अपराधापासन संरक्षण कायद्यान्वये गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे. उपनिरीक्षक रुपाली चव्हाण तपास करत आहेत.

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