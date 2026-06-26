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माहेश्वरी युवक मंडळाच्या अध्यक्षपदी सिध्देश जाजु

माहेश्वरी युवक मंडळाच्या अध्यक्षपदी सिध्देश जाजु
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21578 सिन्नर : माहेश्वरी युवक मंडळाची कार्यकारीणीत निवडण्यात आलेले पदाधिकारी. माहेश्वरी युवक मंडळ अध्यक्षपदी सिध्देश जाजू सिन्नर : येथील माहेश्वरी समाजाच्या वतीने महेश नवमीच्या मुहुर्तावर युवक मंडळाची कार्यकारीणी निवडण्यात आली. सिध्देश जाजु यांच्या अध्यक्षपदी तर उपाध्यक्षपदी प्रथमेश चांडक यांची निवड करण्यात आली. सचिनपदी आकाश लोया, कोषाध्यक्ष म्हणून संकेत कासट, संघटनमंत्री परेश लोया, सांस्कृतिक प्रमुखपदी प्रेम कासट, तर क्रीडा विभाग प्रमुखपदी श्रीरंग डागा यांची निवड करण्यात आली. समाजहिताचे उपक्रम राबवणे, युवकांना एकत्र आणणे, संघटन अधिक मजबूत करणे आणि समाजाच्या प्रगतीसाठी सातत्याने कार्य करणे यासाठी कार्यकारीणीची निवड करण्यात आली आहे. या निवडीचे माहेश्वरी समाजातून स्वागत केले जात आहे.

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