नाशिक

दोघा मोटरसायकल मध्ये झालेल्या अपघातात एक जण गंभीर रायपूर (तालुका चांदवड) शिवारात दोन मोटर सायकल मध्ये झालेल्या अपघातात एक जण, गंभीर,जखमी तर दोन्ही मोटरसायकलचे खूप नुकसान

दोघा मोटरसायकल मध्ये झालेल्या अपघातात एक जण गंभीर रायपूर (तालुका चांदवड) शिवारात दोन मोटर सायकल मध्ये झालेल्या अपघातात एक जण, गंभीर,जखमी तर दोन्ही मोटरसायकलचे खूप नुकसान
Published on
दुचाकीच्या अपघातात रायपूरला एक जखमी सोग्रस ः लासलगाव ते मनमाड रस्त्यावर रायपूर शिवारात घोरपडे वस्तीजवळ झालेल्या दोन दुचाकीच्या अपघातात एक चालक गंभीर जखमी झाला. सोमनाथ सोनवणे (रायपूर ता. चांदवड) हे त्यांच्या दुचाकीने मळ्यात जात असताना असताना मागून येणाऱ्या दुचाकी (एम.एच. १५ एफ.वी.२२३३) ने धडक दिल्याने त्यात, सोमनाथ सोनवणे यांच्या डाव्या पायाला ,डोक्याला तसेच छातीस गंभीर दुखापत झाली. चांदवड पोलीस ठाण्यात नोंद झाली असून पुढील तपास पोलीस कर्मचारी स्वप्निल रंधे करीत आहेत.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.