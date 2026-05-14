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मोटर सायकल चालक पुढे चालणाऱ्या चार चाकी वाहनाच्या पाठीमागे धडकल्यामुळे मोटरसायकल चालक गंभीर जखमी होऊन त्याचा उपचारादरम्यान मृत्यू

मोटर सायकल चालक पुढे चालणाऱ्या चार चाकी वाहनाच्या पाठीमागे धडकल्यामुळे मोटरसायकल चालक गंभीर जखमी होऊन त्याचा उपचारादरम्यान मृत्यू
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चारचाकीवर आदळून दुचाकीस्वाराचा मृत्यू सोग्रस ः चांदवड तालुक्यातील मुंबई आग्रा महामार्गावरील मालसाने शिवारात असलेल्या नमोकार तीर्थाजवळ चारचाकी वाहनावर दुचाकी आदळून झालेल्या अपघातात ठार तरुणाचा मृत्यू झाला. गणेश शांताराम पाटील (वय २१, टोळी ता. पारोळा) असे मृत युवकाचे नाव आहे. तो दुचाकीने नाशिककडून धुळ्याकडे जात असताना मालसाने (ता.चांदवड) शिवारात नमोकार तीर्थाजवळ पुढे चाललेल्या वाहनाचा वेग कमी झाल्याने त्यावर आदळला. त्यात गंभीर जखमी झाल्यावर गणेश पाटील याला त्याची आई अनिता पाटील यांनी उपचारांसाठी धुळे येथील ओम क्रिटिकल हॉस्पिटल मध्ये दाखल केले. उपचारादरम्यान वैद्यकीय अधिकारी डॉ. संदीप देशपांडे यांनी तपासून मृत घोषित केले. याप्रकरणी चांदवड पोलीस ठाण्यात अकस्मात मृत्यूची नोंद करण्यात आली आहे.

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