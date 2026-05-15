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रोइंगमध्ये गोल्ड मेडल

रोइंगमध्ये गोल्ड मेडल
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06494 (पासपोर्ट घेणे) राष्ट्रीय रोइंग स्पर्धेत श्रेयस भामरेला सुवर्णपदक सकाळ वृत्तसेवा सटाणा ता.१५: येथील रहिवासी व नाशिक येथील केटीएचएम महाविद्यालयाचा विद्यार्थी श्रेयस भामरे याने राष्ट्रीय रोइंग स्पर्धेत दमदार कामगिरी करत सुवर्णपदक पटकावले. उत्कृष्ट कौशल्य, चिकाटी आणि सातत्यपूर्ण सरावाच्या जोरावर श्रेयसने राष्ट्रीय स्तरावर ही उल्लेखनीय कामगिरी केली. स्पर्धेत श्रेयस भामरेने आपल्या गटात प्रभावी प्रदर्शन करत सुवर्णपदकावर नाव कोरले.कठोर मेहनत, प्रशिक्षकांचे मार्गदर्शन आणि कुटुंबीयांच्या पाठबळामुळे ही उंच भरारी घेतली. राष्ट्रीय स्तरावर मिळवलेल्या या सुवर्ण यशामुळे आगामी आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्पर्धांसाठीही त्याच्याकडून मोठ्या अपेक्षा व्यक्त केल्या जात आहेत. श्रेयस हा पिंपळकोठे (ता.बागलाण) येथील शिक्षक दीपक व कल्पणा भामरे यांचा श्रेयस मुलगा आहे. श्रेयसच्या यशाबद्दल खासदार डॉ. शोभा बच्छाव, आमदार दिलीप बोरसे, माजी आमदार दीपिका व संजय चव्हाण, बागलाण पंचायत समितीच्या गटशिक्षणाधिकारी चित्रा देवरे, सटाणा महाविद्यालयाचे प्राचार्य डॉ.दिलीप शिंदे यांनी अभिनंदन केले.

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