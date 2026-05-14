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मेंढीला मधुमक्षिका पालन शेतकऱ्यांना मार्गदर्शन

मेंढीला मधुमक्षिका पालन शेतकऱ्यांना मार्गदर्शन
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१६-१ मधुमक्षिका पालनाचे मेंढी येथे मार्गदर्शन वडांगळी ः मेंढी (ता. सिन्नर) येथे ग्रामीण कृषी कार्यानुभवांतर्गत मविप्र संचालित कर्मयोगी दुलाजी सीताराम पाटील कृषी महाविद्यालयातील कृषिदूतांनी मधुमक्षिका पालनाबाबत शेतकऱ्यांमध्ये जनजागृती केली. मधुमक्षिकांच्या विविध प्रजाती, मधुमक्षिका पालनातून मिळणारी उत्पादने तसेच मधुमक्षिका पालनाचे फायदे सांगण्यात आले. पूरक व्यवसाय म्हणून मधुमक्षिका पालन केल्यास शेतकयांचे उत्पादनवाढीस नक्कीच मदत होईल. परागीभवनातून पीक उत्पादनात भर पडण्यास मदत होईल, असे कृषिदूतांनी सांगितले. मधुमक्षिका पालनासाठी लागणारे साहित्य, मधुमक्षिका संगोपन आदी विषयांवर मार्गदर्शन करण्यात आले. कृषिदूत चकोर अनिकेत, सक्षम दरेकर, जयेश देवरे, नीलेश देवरे, आदित्य गांगुर्डे, अनुराग गुंजाळ यांनी आयोजन केले. प्राचार्य डॉ. बापूसाहेब भाकरे, समन्वयक प्रा. एस. बी. सातपुते, कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. एस.डी. आहेर, प्रा. पल्लवी पाटील यांनी मार्गदर्शन केले. ---------------------

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