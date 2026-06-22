नाशिक

येवल्यात भाजपा युवा मोर्चातर्फे योग दिन उत्साहात साजरा

येवल्यात भाजपा युवा मोर्चातर्फे योग दिन उत्साहात साजरा
Published on
फोटो-25687 येवला : भाजपतर्फे झालेल्या कार्यक्रमात योगासने करताना कार्यकर्ते. येवल्यात ‘भाजयुमो’तर्फे जागतिक योग दिन उत्साहात येवला ः जागतिक योग दिनानिमित्त शहरात ‘भाजयुमोर्चा’तर्फे योग दिन झाला. युवा मोर्चाचे जिल्हाध्यक्ष समीर समदडिया यांनी नियोजन केले. युवा मोर्चाचे जिल्हाध्यक्ष व नगरसेवक समीर समदडिया, माजी नगराध्यक्ष बंडू क्षीरसागर, नगरसेवक सचिन साबळे, उपनगराध्यक्ष गणेश गायकवाड, नानासाहेब लहरे, बापूसाहेब गाडेकर, संजय कुक्कर, धीरज परदेशी, युवराज पाटोळे, पंकज पहिलवान, मिलन पाटील, भगवान गाडेकर, विक्रम बोऱ्हाडे, दीपक टकले, जनार्दन गाडेकर, विकास लहरे, मनीषा चव्हाण, ज्योती कपुरे आदी उपस्थित होते.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.