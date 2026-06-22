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मातोश्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालयात आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन उत्साहात साजरा

मातोश्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालयात आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन उत्साहात साजरा
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YEO26B25692 एकलहरे : मातोश्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालयात योगदिनानिमित्त झालेल्या स्पर्धातील विद्यार्थ्यांना सन्मानपत्र देताना प्राचार्य व प्राध्यापक. ---------------- मातोश्री महाविद्यालयात योगदिन उत्साहात साजरा ------------ सकाळ वृत्तसेवा येवला, ता.२२ : निरोगी वृद्धत्वासाठी योग ही संकल्पना घेऊन एकलहरे येथील मातोश्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालयात योग दिन विविध उपक्रमांनी साजरा करण्यात आला. यानिमित्ताने विविध स्पर्धांचे आयोजन विभाग प्रमुख डॉ. नेहा बोगले व प्रा. डॉ. भाग्यश्री लांडगे यांनी केले. यात ११५ विद्यार्थ्यांनी सहभागी होत प्रतिसाद दिला. या सर्वांना स्वस्थवृत्त विभागातर्फे सन्मानपत्र तसेच पारितोषिक देऊन गौरवण्यात आले. योगमुळे शारीरिक तंदुरुस्ती, मानसिक शांतता आणि निरोगी जीवनशैली साध्य होते, असा संदेश महाविद्यालयाचे प्राचार्य धीरज पाटील यांनी दिला. या योगशिबिरासाठी योग प्रशिक्षक तसेच शिक्षक व शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचारी, विद्यार्थ्यांनी योगासने करून सहभाग घेतला. -------------

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