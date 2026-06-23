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सावरगाव विद्यालयात ब्रह्माकुमारीच्या उपस्थितीत योग दिन उत्साहात साजरा

सावरगाव विद्यालयात ब्रह्माकुमारीच्या उपस्थितीत योग दिन उत्साहात साजरा
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अवतीभवती फोटो-25696 सावरगाव : न्यू इंग्लिश स्कूलमध्ये योगासने करताना ब्रह्मकुमारी नीतादीदी व सहकारी. सावरगाव विद्यालयात योग दिनानिमित्त शिबिर येवला ः जागतिक योग दिनानिमित्त सावरगाव येथील न्यू इंग्लिश स्कूल व एम. जी. पाटील उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयाच्या मैदानावर योग दिन झाला. या वेळी विद्यार्थी व शिक्षकांनी योगासनांची विविध प्रात्यक्षिके केली. या वेळी प्रजापिता ब्रह्माकुमारी विश्वविद्यालयाच्या संचालिका नीतादीदी यांच्या हस्ते प्रतिमापूजन झाले. प्राचार्य डी. बी. नागरे, पर्यवेक्षक गजानन नागरे उपस्थित होते. रूपाली नागपुरे, रूपाली भांडगे यांनी योग, ध्यान निरोगी जीवनासाठी आवश्यक असल्याचे सांगितले. यानंतर योगासनांची प्रात्यक्षिके करण्यात आली. पर्यवेक्षक गजानन नागरे यांनी विद्यार्थ्यांनी लहानवयापासूनच नियमित योगाभ्यास करणे गरजेचे असल्याचे सांगितले. वसंत विंचू यांनी सूत्रसंचालन केले. विद्यालयातील सर्व शिक्षक बंधू-भगिनी उपस्थित होते.

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