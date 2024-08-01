विदर्भ

Amit Thackeray: अमित ठाकरे अकोल्यात, मृत्यू झालेल्या मनसैनिकाच्या कुटुंबियांची घेणार भेट

Akola Breaking: शहरातील आरजी हॉटेलमध्ये सध्या ते कार्यकर्त्यांसोबत चर्चा करीत आहेत.
Amit Thackeray arrives in Akola, will meet Jai Malokar's family
Amit Thackeray: अमित ठाकरे अकोल्यात दाखल, जय मालोकारच्या कुटुंबियांची घेणार भेट sakal
सकाळ वृत्तसेवा

Akola Latest Update: महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण अकोला जिल्हा विद्यार्थी सेना उपाध्यक्ष जय मालोकार यांचा दोन दिवसापूर्वी हार्टअटॅकमुळे मृत्यू झाला होता.जय मालोकार यांच्या कुटुंबियांची भेट घेण्यासाठी राज ठाकरे यांचे सुपुत्र अमित ठाकरे अकोल्यात दाखल झाले आहेत. शहरातील आरजी हॉटेलमध्ये सध्या ते कार्यकर्त्यांसोबत चर्चा करीत आहेत.

