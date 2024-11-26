व्हिडिओ | Videos

Devendra Fadnavis as CM : मुख्यमंत्रि‍पदासाठी फडणवीसांनाच वाढता पाठिंबा

New CM of Maharashtra : दणदणीत विजयानंतर मुख्यमंत्री कोण होणार, याची उत्सुकता शिगेला

मुंबई : नुकत्याच पार पडलेल्या विधानसभा निवडणुकीमध्ये भाजपसह मित्रपक्षांना स्पष्ट बहुमत मिळाले आहे. यातही एकट्या भाजपच्या आमदारांची संख्या बहुमताच्या जवळ आली आहे. यामुळे मुख्यमंत्री म्हणून पुन्हा देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचीच निवड व्हावी, यासाठी १७८ आमदारांनी पाठिंबा दिला आहे. पाहा राज्यातील घडामोडी.

