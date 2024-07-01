व्हिडिओ | Videos

Asim Sarode News: आजपासून देशात नवे फौजदारी कायदे, असीम सरोदेंची महत्वाची प्रतिक्रिया

देशात आजपासून नवे फौजदारी कायदे लागू करण्यात आलेत. त्यावर जेष्ठ वकील आणि कायदेतज्ज्ञ असीम सरोदेंनी प्रतिक्रिया देताना सरकारनं नव्या कायद्यांची अंंमलबजावणी करण्याची घाई करु नये असं म्हटलंय.

